Arsenal Are Not Failures – Pep Guardiola Insists

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, believes that Arsenal won’t feel like failures after bottling the Premier League title in favour of City in two successive seasons.

Pep Guardiola and his boys have been dominating the Premier League for the last seven years and only Liverpool alongside Arsenal have been able to put them on their toes during that period.

In the 2022-2023 season, Arsenal led the Premier League table for over 200 days before they slipped off and Manchester City overtook them in the last two months of the campaign.

A similar scenario played out in the 2023-2024 season in which Arsenal also bottled the Premier League title in favour of Manchester City with less than two months to the end of the season.

This means that coach Pep Guardiola has overtaken coach Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal twice to win the title. The recent one is said to be more severe as the Gunners lost the race with just a two-point gap.

Due to how close the title race was, coach Guardiola who is preparing to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final at 3 p.m. later today, May 25, said Arsenal performed incredibly.

“In our job, you have to win, otherwise you are in a dangerous position,” the Spanish tactician said.

“Whatever club, no matter your trajectory, no matter if it is new or old, you have to win and do a good job and be good with many things otherwise it happens unfortunately.

“But people have to understand that just one win can win. All the others are failures? I don’t think so, honestly.

“I would not feel like a failure if I did not win the Premier League and I think Arsenal do not feel that because they performed incredibly.

“But our job is what it is. If you don’t accept that, you shouldn’t do this job.”