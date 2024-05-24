Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester United Are Better Than Manchester City

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester United are still the best team in England despite the club’s difficult 2023-2024 season.

Pep Guardiola and his team have been dominating English football for over seven years. Only Liverpool and recently, Arsenal have challenged them keenly.

As for Manchester United, they have finished second once in the last seven years. Last season, Erik ten Hag led them to a third-place finish.

Unfortunately for them, they finished 8th in the Premier League this season and they must beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25, to qualify for the Europa League.

Despite United’s abysmal state, Pep Guardiola who is determined to successfully defend the FA Cup title on Saturday, stressed that United must be respected due to their history.

He said: “We respect a lot of United. Always it’s been like that since I arrived for their history.

“In the last decade, we have been better, but in terms of history, it’s the best team in England.

“For that you have to of course respect them massively. What they feel, I don’t know because I’m not there.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final which will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, former Chelsea striker, Chris Sutton, said it will be a shocker if City lose to Manchester United.

“If City lose, it would be one of the biggest FA Cup shocks ever, and yet it is the mighty Manchester United that are trying to cause it,” Sutton told BBC.

“I know it sounds ridiculous, and you can call me an idiot if you like, I don’t mind… but if you think about what City is like in these situations, it would be a huge shock, wouldn’t it?”

“What makes it exciting is that it is a one-off game and a derby because everyone talks about the magic of the FA Cup in scenarios like this but, when you strip everything back, the bottom line is that there can only be one winner. City 3-1 Man United.”