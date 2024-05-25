How Will National Anthem Bill Support Hunger, Banditry? – House Of Reps Member Challenges Colleagues

The member representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, has challenged his colleagues over the National Anthem bill.

Naija News recalls that members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, May 23, passed a bill that will make Nigerians revert to the old National Anthem, “Nigeria we hail thee.”

The bill, sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Prof Julius Ihonbvere, underwent accelerated consideration on the floor of the House before passage.

In a video published by PremiumTimes, Senator Satomi questioned his colleagues on how Nigeria reverting to the old National Anthem will help solve some of the current problems bedevilling the country.

He urged them to focus on things that will bring the development of the international community to Nigeria and improve the lives of the common man.

He said, “Me I do not know how this National Anthem will affect the well-being of the common man in Nigeria. Let’s be realistic. How will this support either hunger, banditry or improve insecurity? Let’s do what is beneficial to the common man. I concur with the minority leader. Let’s look for something that will bring development in the eyes of the international community to Nigeria.

“People are talking about nanotechnology and internet optics and we are still discussing the National anthem.

“There is a saying that says ‘Countries that rely on prayers will rely on the ones that do think. Please let’s think of something that will bring progress, stability, and prosperity to the economy of this nation and improve the lives of the common man”