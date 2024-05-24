Wike Postpones Inauguration Of Abuja Metro Rail, Announces New Date

The planned inauguration of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit has been shifted from May 27, to May 29th, 2024.

This was made known by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in a statement issued on Thursday by Anthony Ogunleye, the spokesperson for the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The statement explained that President Bola Tinubu would perform the inauguration at 1:00 p.m. on May 29th as part of the events commemorating his one-year in office.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans by the federal government to offer Nigerians two months of free rides on the Abuja light rail service.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the ministerial press briefing reviewing the one-year performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Wike disclosed that the Abuja light rail would be commissioned by the President.

He added that the free ride would commence after the inauguration.

According to Wike, this is part of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the residents of the FCT and its environments.