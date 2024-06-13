Abe Declares Wike As Rivers Political Leader, Urges Support For Tinubu Administration

The former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has acknowledged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the political leader of the state.

Abe, who served as the representative for Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019, revealed this in Port Harcourt while speaking to his supporters from Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The former lawmaker, who recently dumped the SDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the people of the state to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Abe emphasized his alignment with Tinubu, acknowledging Wike as the leader of Tinubu’s efforts in Rivers State and urging unified support.

He noted that politics inherently involves conflict and competition, indicating their presence as signs of active political engagement.

Abe said: “We are going with Tinubu. Wike is the leader, the driver of Tinubu’s bus in Rivers State. So, we are entering the bus. So, let us go with one mind and do the best that we know how to do. We are performers.

“Of course, it is politics; there must be quaking, there must be pushing and there must be shoving. If you don’t see them in politics, you are not in the right politics.”

Abe’s remark comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Wike and Governor Sim Fubara.