Breaking: FG To Offer Nigerians 2 Months Free Rides On Abuja Light Rail

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans by the federal government to offer Nigerians two months of free rides on the Abuja light rail service.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the ministerial press briefing reviewing the one-year performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Wike disclosed that the Abuja light rail would be commissioned by the President on Monday.

He added that the free ride would commence on Tuesday after the inauguration on Monday.

According to Wike, this is part of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the residents of the FCT and its environments.

“For those who are saying that the rail system had already been commissioned, don’t make a mistake. What was earlier commissioned was the building. What we want to commission on Monday is commercial operations.

“If you are going to the airport, from here to airport is 20 minutes. Seeing is believing. Go on Tuesday. We are going to allow for free rides for two months. You know, Mr. President, he can even say extend it to six months just to reduce the pain of our people. That is renewed hope agenda. When you say something, you do it,” Wike said.