Why Are You Bitter? People Working With Wike Are Not Hungry – APC Chieftain Knocks Amaechi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Rivers state chapter and the secretary of the caretaker committee of the party, Eric Nwibani has claimed that former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has lost over 70 percent of his political followership in the state.

He stated this while reacting to a statement attributed to the former Governor, who claimed that those who left him to work with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, are now hungry.

Speaking with newsmen, Nwibani stated that apart from losing his support base, Amaechi has also lost three elections circles from 2015 to 2023 despite being a super minister and a very influential member of the former President Muhammadu Buhari kitchen cabinet

He advised Amaechi to ponder on the reason why generations of followers were leaving his political camp in droves.

According to him, “Amaechi has lost over 70 percent of his followership. Am done working with Amaechi. Let me tell you the type of a leader Amaechi is. In 2019 during the presidential campaign rally of President Buhari at Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, 16 Rivers people died due to stampede.

“Three persons from Obio/Akpo and other LGAs, Amaechi visited three families in Obio/Akpo and promised the families through their leaders that he would do something for the deceased families. He didn’t turn up. That is the kind of a leader Amaechi is.

“He carries bitterness over the years. I heard him said he was going to plan to win the next election. How? You were a super minister and you couldn’t win the last election, is it now that you are out of government that you can win an election?

“Amaechi cannot say those working with Wike are hungry. I don’t know where he worked before joining politics. We know he made money from government and politics. I know that Victor Giadom is not hungry. I know that Ojukaye Flag Amachree is not, Engr Sampson Ngerigbari and many others are not hungry people. I don’t know what informed him of that statement that he made that those now working with Wike are hungry.

“Yes, Wike is a PDP man. But he is a Rivers son and is doing very as FCT minister working in the government of President Tinubu. We need to give him all the supports he deserves. You cannot run a party aground and lose three consecutive elections due to ineffective leadership qualities and expect people to still follow you. Three good circles and you believe that those people will continue to follow you, it is not possible.

“He left PDP in 2014 for APC, nobody threw stones at him, why is he carrying bitterness because he lost the election against President Tinubu in 2023!”