We Are Appalled At Your Audacity And Shamelessness – Rivers Group Knocks Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition, (RSEYLC) has berated the 27 members of the State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike for denying their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group asserted that the lawmakers have lost their seats and legitimacy as mandated by Section 109(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking via a statement by its chairman, Legborsi Yamaabana, the group insisted that it was appalled that the lawmakers had the audacity to approach a court to deny their actual defection from the PDP to the APC.

Yamaabana fumed that the lawmakers move was an insult to the intelligence of Rivers indigenes.

The statement read in part: “The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition, RSEYLC, is appalled by the audacity and shamelessness of the 27 ex-members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who, having defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), now have the gall to deny their defection.

“These individuals, who owe their positions to the PDP, have lost their seats and legitimacy as mandated by Section 109(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Yet, in a brazen display of dishonesty, they now falsely claim to have secured a court judgment asserting their continued membership in the PDP. However, the Attorney General of Rivers State has countered that the suit in which they claim to have obtained a judgment was struck out for want of locus standi and jurisdiction, as well as for being an abuse of court process.

“Such blatant deceit and double-speak are not only disgraceful but also an insult to the intelligence of the people of Rivers State.

“The RSEYLC, speaking for the discerning and justice-loving youth of Rivers State, is utterly ashamed of these discredited politicians. Their actions are a stain on our democratic values and an affront to all who believe in truth and justice. We urge all who value integrity and good governance to join us in condemning these actions in the strongest terms.

“The people of Rivers State deserve leaders who are honest and committed to serving their constituents, not self-serving opportunists who think they can fool us with their dishonorable antics. Rivers Youths will continue to stand firm against political deceit and corruption, advocating for the integrity and development of our great state.”