Tinubu Names Abuja Council Road After Ladi Kwali

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, approved the naming of a 3.2 km road in Kwali Area Council after Ladi Kwali.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, revealed this while commissioning the road that linked the Kwali bridge in the Kwali Area Council of FCT.

Wike told residents of Kwali that Tinubu is always committed to the well-being of Nigerians and will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Ladi Kwali is the face of the woman on the N20 note.

Tinubu Never Interfered With My Work As FCT Minister — Wike

In other news, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu has never interfered with his work since he assumed office.

The former Governor of Rivers State stated this during the commissioning of the Guzape Lot II Infrastructure Project in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Wike said, “Since I assumed office on August 21, 2023, you have never one day interfered in my work,” Wike said to the applause of the gathering.

“Never one day have you called me that this is what you want, you have never. Sometimes, I pretend I will come to you and say, ‘Are there people complaining?’ You will tell me, ‘Have I ever called you one day? So don’t bother yourself, go and do your job.’

“I must say I and the Minister of State, we are sincerely happy that you gave us the free hand to work and this is what we are seeing today.”