Longest Serving UI Vice Chancellor, Ayo Banjo Is Dead

The longest-serving Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan since its establishment in 1948, Professor Ayo Banjo, is dead.

Naija News reports that Professor Banjo, who served as Vice Chancellor of the university from 1984 to 1991, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 90.

A former Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Idowu Olayinka, confirmed Banjo’s demise in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Olayinka described the former VC’s death as a sad event that marked the end of a glorious era.

The statement reads, “I have just learned of the transition of Professor Emeritus Ladipo Ayo Banjo, the longest serving Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (1984 to 1991).

“This is very sad news, even at a ripe old age of 90 years. The end of a most glorious era. Rest in perfect peace, Baba. You will be sorely missed by all of us who knew you.

“Heartfelt condolences to his entire family and to all of us his mentees and academic children. We valued your wise counsel at all times. You were highly approachable.

“An icon. An eminent citizen of the world. The gift of UI to humanity. It hurts very deeply to start referring to you in the past tense. Nonetheless, we thank God for your life of selfless service and worthwhile legacies. Good night, Sir.”