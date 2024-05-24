Inflation: ‘We Are Committed To The Feeding Programme Of Our School Children’ – Presidency Assures Nigerians

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSFP), Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, has reassured that the Federal Government school feeding program will not be affected by the current inflation trend in the country.

Naija News reports that Adeniji revealed this while initiating a value-for-money study in Osun State, with the project aiming to ensure that the program achieves the greatest impact for schoolchildren.

She stated that President Bola Tinubu will undoubtedly fulfill his promises of providing meals to 10 million school children annually in the country.

“We are committed to the feeding programme of our school children putting in place measures to address challenges that may hinder the success of the programme.

“Nigerians can be rest assured of Mr President’s commitment to this programme,” Adeniji stated.

She further mentioned that the study, which began on May 20th, will extend until May 30th.

Throughout this period, she will engage with diverse stakeholders, including farmers, cooks, community leaders, and government officials.

Adeniji met with the Osun State Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Adenike Adeleke, and commissioners for women’s affairs, agriculture, education, health, along with representatives from NHGSFP and O-meals programs, on May 23rd.