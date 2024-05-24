Ganduje: Sanusi Was Victimized In 2019 – Governor Yusuf

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, revealed why the state government reinstated HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

According to Governor Yusuf, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi II, was victimized in 2019.

He stated this during the event to present the letter of appointment to the reinstated Emir at the government house.

Governor Yusuf said the Emirate Council Law 2019, passed by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, divided the old Kano Emirate.

He called on the reinstated Emir to use his leadership to unite the emirate and the state.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf has expressed his determination to bring to the attention of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum the alleged misuse of court orders during Sanusi’s reinstatement process.

Naija News recalls that Governor Yusuf had signed a bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which gave the state five emirate councils.

However, a court order was issued prohibiting the reinstatement of the former CBN governor.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano had issued a temporary injunction, restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Kano State Police Commissioner, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Service (DSS) from enforcing, executing, implementing, or operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

Speaking, however, shortly after issuing the reinstatement letter to Sanusi II at Africa House, Kano State Government House, on Friday, Governor Yusuf said, “The person who issued the court order was in America, but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. I must present this issue of abuse before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also.”