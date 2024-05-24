Diddy: Cassie Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Following Release Of Disturbing Video

Singer Cassie, also known as Casandra Ventura, made her first public comments on Thursday since the release of a video showing her being assaulted by former partner and rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Naija News reports that in an Instagram post, Cassie addressed the issue of domestic violence without directly naming Combs.

Her comments came a week after CNN aired hotel security footage from 2016, which appeared to show Combs hitting, dragging, and kicking her.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” Cassie wrote, expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she added.

Cassie had previously accused Combs of repeated abuse in a federal court suit filed last November, which was settled for an undisclosed amount. Combs did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement.

The distressing footage, obtained by CNN, captures Diddy kicking and throwing objects at Cassie during what appears to be a heated altercation.

The video from 2016 only recently gained public attention, sparking widespread criticism of the rapper’s actions.