Diddy Apologises For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend In Viral Video

American rapper and music executive, Sean Combs, known professionally as Diddy, has publicly apologized for a 2016 assault on his former signee and estranged girlfriend, Cassie.

Naija News reports that the apology follows the surfacing of a video that shows Diddy assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

The distressing footage, obtained by CNN, captures Diddy kicking and throwing objects at Cassie during what appears to be a heated altercation.

The video from 2016 only recently gained public attention, sparking widespread criticism of the rapper’s actions.

In a remorseful video message posted on his social media platforms on Sunday, Diddy expressed deep regret over his actions, describing them as “inexcusable.”

He stated, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m so sorry.”

Despite the public outcry, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute Diddy for the incident.

They cited the lapse of the statute of limitations on the assault, explaining that the incident is “beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

The incident has reignited discussions about the treatment of women in the entertainment industry and the accountability of high-profile figures.

As the community and fans react to Diddy’s public apology, the broader implications of his actions continue to be a topic of discussion across various platforms.

