Diddy: Bishop T.D Jakes Speaks On Sleeping With Men

Popular Texas preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes, has described his purported relationship with embattled music producer, Diddy, and the allegation of sleeping with men as a lie.

Naija News reports that T.D. Jakes has been trending over rumours of a relationship with Diddy after some social media users claimed the preacher attended sex parties hosted by the music producer, questioning his sexuality.

Addressing the scandalous Diddy-related TikTok rumours about himself during his Christmas service, the preacher noted that some people came in solely to hear what he had to say about the buzz.

He quickly made it clear he would not address a lie, stressing that the pulpit is meant for the word of God.

He said, “All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off. I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God because that is what the pulpit is for.”

Meanwhile, the Apostolic Church, Nigeria (TACN) has appealed to Nigerian politicians, including President Bola Tinubu, to fear God in the discharge of their responsibilities as leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the church on Monday, the Vice-President of TACN, Dr Gabriel Uyeh, emphasized the importance of political leaders promoting righteousness and justice in the nation.

Naija News reports that Uyeh made the call in his address at the 25th Anniversary of the TACN, Ibadan Metropolitan Area Convention in Ibadan.

Dr Uyeh, who doubles as the TACN LAWNA Territorial Chairman, called on those in positions of authority to consistently seek and uphold the truth. He highlighted that righteousness uplifts a nation, whereas sin brings disgrace upon it.