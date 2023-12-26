‘Fear God’ – TACN Tells President Tinubu, Other Nigerian Politicians

The Apostolic Church, Nigeria (TACN) has appealed to Nigerian politicians, including President Bola Tinubu, to fear God in the discharge of their responsibilities as leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the church on Monday, the Vice-President of TACN, Dr Gabriel Uyeh, emphasized the importance of political leaders promoting righteousness and justice in the nation.

Naija News reports that Uyeh made the call in his address at the 25th Anniversary of the TACN, Ibadan Metropolitan Area Convention in Ibadan.

Dr Uyeh, who doubles as the TACN LAWNA Territorial Chairman, called on those in positions of authority to consistently seek and uphold the truth. He highlighted that righteousness uplifts a nation, whereas sin brings disgrace upon it.

He said: “When there is hypocrisy, oppression, and injustices in the land, the people will groan.

“I want the government of the day to rule the nation with the fear of God.

“They should avoid policies and laws that will bring religious disharmony and crises in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the theme: “Dwelling in the Secret Place of God Almighty,” Uyeh said security, immunity from calamities, and freedom from fear were gains of such dwelling.

On his part, the Territorial Administrative Secretary of TACN LAWNA, Dr Lawrence Oladele, expressed that the commemoration holds great importance as it marks the remarkable accomplishments of the church throughout its 25-year existence in the Ibadan metropolitan area.

He also highlighted that the chosen theme for the anniversary perfectly underscores the significance of consistently seeking refuge in the divine presence of the Almighty.

“This celebration is coming at a time when the country faces insecurity of different forms.

“Dwelling in the secret place of the Most High means dwelling in a secret place of spiritual, physical, social, and financial security.

“So, this shows that God is interested in proffering lasting solutions to insecurity and other problems in Nigeria,” Vanguard quoted Oladele saying.

He added that the church, since its inception had been contributing to the progress and stability of the country through fervent prayers for the leadership of the country.

“In addition to spiritual contributions to the stability of Nigeria, the church has also embarked on many social responsibility initiatives, training, and empowerment to complement the efforts of the government.

“We also have prison ministries for citizens at various correctional centres in the country and we have programmes for orphans and the less privileged in the society,” he said.

Oladele, on the other hand, admonished political officials to refrain from engaging in political maneuvers with regards to the nation’s security. He implored them to intensify their efforts in combating insecurity as outlined in their political agendas.

Furthermore, he called upon the citizens to unite regardless of their tribe, religion, or beliefs, and embrace peace as the fundamental purpose of Jesus Christ’s arrival in Nigeria.

Story continues below advertisement



The commemoration included the customary expression of gratitude from approximately 10 regions within the Ibadan metropolitan area, as well as prayers for the church and the nation.