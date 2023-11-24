American Rapper, Diddy Faces Fresh Rape Charges

For the second time in November, American hip-hop star Sean “Diddy” Combs has been brought before the courts on charges of sexual assault.

The complainant in the current lawsuit, Joi Dickerson-Neal, claimed in documents seen by TMZ that Diddy had drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1991 while she was a Syracuse University student in New York.

Neal claimed that she went on a date with the rapper at a Harlem restaurant and that he brought her to a recording studio. She further stated that he might have given her medication during the dinner because, when she attempted to exit his car, she was hardly conscious and could not stand on her feet.

She alleged that Diddy took her to a place where he sexually assaulted her after they left the studio. She added that the entertainment mogul filmed and showed the act to other viewers.

The complainant filed the claim on Thursday under the Adult Survivors Act of New York, which gives victims of sexual assault a one-year window within which to file a civil action—even after the statute of limitations has passed. On Friday, November 24, 2023, the one-year period ends.

The claims have been refuted by Diddy’s representative, who called the lawsuit “a money grab.”

