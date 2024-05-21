We Received Reports That 70 Men Were Beaten Up By Their Wives – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that at least 70 husbands have been beaten by their wives in the last year.

The government also said that 592 women reported being beaten by their husbands during the same year under review.

This was disclosed in a report made on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Dada.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing to mark the first one year in office of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the commissioner explained that a total of 662 domestic violence cases were reported to her ministry in the last one year.

Dada further stated that 274 of the cases (27 from male and 247 from female) were reported directly to the ministry, while 388 of the cases (27 from male and 247 from female) were reported through the ministry’s toll-free line.

Between September 2022 and July 2023, at least 340 men reported incidences of domestic violence against them by their wives, Executive Secretary of Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed in November last year.

We Will No Longer Condone It – Lagos State Sends Warning To Teachers Engaging In Extra Lessons After School

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has threatened to sanction any teacher or school that continues to utilize the extra one-hour after the official closing hour for extra lessons, for which they are paid by pupils.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun stated this while commissioning a block of classrooms and furniture at the Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School Complex

The commissioner asserted that the extra hour is meant for extra-curricular activities and students must be encouraged to participate in some of these social activities and clubs such as the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Boys Scout, Boys/Girls Brigade, the STEM Club, Writing and Debate Club and many others, to ensure their rounded development.

He condemned the practice where the first lesson in many public schools across the state are often “killed” by teachers, and threatened to deal decisively with any teacher caught for dereliction of duties.

He said, “Do your job at the right time between 8am -2pm, leave the extra hour either for reading or extra-curricular activities. We would no longer condone using that time for fee-paying extra lesson in our schools. Education is free in Lagos State and nobody should be charging any fee for anything.”