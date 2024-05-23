West Ham Appoints Former Real Madrid Manager As New Coach

West Ham United appointed former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on Thursday after David Moyes’ departure from the London Stadium.

The 57-year-old Spaniard, who had been unemployed since leaving Wolves just before the recently concluded Premier League season, will officially begin working with the Hammers on July 1.

“We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise.

“That’s why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge.

“Of course, we are going to do our best to help the club and the team to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims.

“I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements,” Lopetegui said.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said Lopetegui’s appointment would “ensure a strong opportunity to build on the positive progress made in recent seasons.”

Naija News recall that David Moyes had confirmed that he will be leaving West Ham United at the end of this season as he rolls out his achievements at the club.

David Moyes first coached West Ham United from 2017 to 2018 and then returned to the side in 2019. Since then, he has been enjoying a series of ups and downs in terms of the team’s run under his watch.

Most West Ham United fans seem not to be big lovers of his style of football as they prefer more free-flowing football from the Scottish tactician.

The Hammers secured a ninth-place finish in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.