Police Officer, Others Flee As Escort Vehicle Crushes Two Church Worshippers To Death

Two individuals who were reportedly returning from Church have been tragically killed in a road accident in the Elemoshi area of Bolounduro, along the Akure/Ondo Road, Ondo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the accident happened between a motorcycle with registration number NND 218OC and an unregistered Toyota Hilux Jeep.

Following the crash, a police officer and other occupants in the escort vehicle reportedly fled the scene out of fear of being attacked by angry bystanders.

According to Daily Trust, eyewitnesses explained that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed and recklessly overtook a car coming from Akure, resulting in a collision with the Hilux heading towards Abuja.

Femi Omolola, one of the witnesses, informed journalists that the accident was caused by the excessive speed of both the motorcycle rider and the drivers.

Omolola revealed that the two victims who lost their lives, as well as another individual who sustained injuries, were returning from church at the time of the incident.

He further explained that the driver of the vehicle had no choice but to collide with the motorcycle, which was carrying two people, including a woman.

The bodies of the deceased victims have been taken to the mortuary, while the injured individual has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Ondo Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Salahdeen Raufu, stated that the crash occurred due to a lack of concentration on the part of the drivers.

“The injured victim was taken to UNIMED in Ondo town by the rescue team while the dead bodies were taken to the hospital morgue,” he added.

