Kano Governor Meets Lawmakers, Kingmakers Behind Closed Doors

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is currently in a closed-door meeting with members of the state House of Assembly and some kingmakers at the Government House in Kano.

The governor is expected to assent to the bill earlier passed on Thursday by the state assembly which reversed the creation of new emirates by former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

If signed into law, the move is expected to see the return of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed in March 2020.

The fate of Sanusi’s successor, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, is, however, unknown as of press time.

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

Recall that the law was first amended in 2019 amid a rift between Ganduje and Sanusi, which led to the removal of the former CBN boss as the Emir of Kano.

The first amendment broke the Kano Emirate into five with the creation of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi emirates, and the appointment of first-class emirs for the new emirates, eventually culminating in the deposition of the then-Emir of Kano.