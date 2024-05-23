President Tinubu Arrives In Chad

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has arrived in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad.

The Nigerian leader, who arrived the African nation on Thursday morning, is set to attend the inauguration of Mahamat Idriss Deby as the new President of Chad.

It would be recalled that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, had earlier announced in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the Nigerian leader would be in Chad.

Ngelale said President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.

Naija News reports that the inauguration of President Déby follows his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

Chad Prime Minister Tenders Resignation Letter

Chadian Prime Minister, Succes Masra has announced his resignation from the incumbent government led by the newly elected Junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

“I’ve just submitted my resignation and that of the transition government, which became irrelevant with the end of the presidential election,” Masra confirmed this to AFP in a terse statement.

Naija News understands that Masra’s decision comes weeks after his loss to Deby Itno in the Chad presidential election.

He noted that his decision was in accordance with the Constitution.