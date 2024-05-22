BREAKING: Chad Prime Minister Tenders Resignation Letter To Newly-elected Junta Chief

Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra has announced his resignation from the incumbent government led by the newly elected Junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

“I’ve just submitted my resignation and that of the transition government, which became irrelevant with the end of the presidential election,” Masra confirmed this to AFP in a terse statement.

Naija News understands that Masra’s decision comes weeks after his loss to Deby Itno in the Chad presidential election.

He noted that his decision was in accordance with the Constitution.

Deby, 40, assumed the role of transitional president in April 2021 following the assassination of his father, the authoritarian president Idriss Deby Itno, by rebels after a 30-year rule, as declared by a junta consisting of 15 generals.

He emerged victorious in the presidential election held on May 6, securing 61 per cent of the votes as per the final tally.

Masra, also 40 years old, who had previously been a strong critic of Deby before serving as prime minister for four months, garnered 18.5 per cent of the votes in the election but contested the outcome.

He insisted on his victory in the election, which his party denounced as a “masquerade,” a sentiment echoed by international human rights organizations who had expressed doubts about the credibility and fairness of the electoral process.