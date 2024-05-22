‘Only God Can Stop It’ – Kano Assembly Gives Update On Amending Law Ganduje Used To Dethrone Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly has insisted that there is no going back on plans to amend the law Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi Lamido as Emir when he was the Governor of Kano State.

This was made public on Wednesday by a high-ranking official of the Assembly, who expressed confidence that nothing can prevent the lawmakers from amending the law.

Naija News recalls the Kano State House of Assembly has decided to revise the state emir’s deposition and appointment law.

The motion was put forward by Hussien Dala, the majority leader and representative of the Dala constituency, during the plenary session on Tuesday.

In 2020, former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano.

Giving an update on plans by the current crop of lawmakers in the state to revise the law, the high ranking official of the Assembly informed BBC Hausa that they have been ready a long time ago.

He added that the assembly would consider and pass the amendment on Thursday.

He said, “We were ready for this longtime ago and Only God can stop this amendment. We wanted all these emirs to go 20 days after this administration was inaugurated but here we are. So tomorrow(Thursday) there would be special session of the assembly to consider and pass the amendment.”

A few members of the assembly, including Abdul Labaran Madari, informed BBC Hausa that 12 All Progressives Congress (APC) members are currently against the proposed amendment.

Their opposition is based on the condition that none of the 5 Emirates will be disbanded, and that the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, should remain in office without being replaced by Muhammad Sanusi.

Although the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmakers in the assembly have sufficient numbers to make the amendment, the opposition members will voice their dissent.

Madari mentioned that the governing party has successfully finalized its strategy for dismantling the Bichi emirate and reinstating the ousted Emir Sanusi.

He mentioned that the remaining Emirates would have jurisdiction over three local government areas each.