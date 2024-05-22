Just In: VeryDarkMan Remanded In Police Custody

Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has been remanded in police.

Naija News learnt that VDM, as he is fondly called, was arraigned on Wednesday in an Abuja court for cyberbullying.

The social media critic pleaded not guilty to all charges but was remanded in police custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for next Wednesday.

According to Punch, VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, applied for bail, but the prosecution asked for more time to respond, leading the court to adjourn the bail hearing to May 29.

Advertisement

Recall that in April, VeryDarkMan was detained by police on cyberbullying accusations.

He claimed that his detention stemmed from a video where he called for the arrest of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky and alleged protection by gay politicians.

VeryDarkMan, who previously called for Bobrisky’s arrest for cross-dressing, claimed that he was being protected by some powerful politicians who are his gay partners.

Advertisement

In response to calls for the arrest of crossdressers in the country, the Force Police Public Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified in a recent interview that the police cannot arrest transvestites as crossdressing is not considered a crime in Nigeria.

He clarified that without substantial evidence, the police are unable to take action against claims of crossdressers being gay, as it is not deemed a criminal act in the absence of convincing proof.