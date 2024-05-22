JUST IN: After 17 Months, Daughters Of Zamfara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have successfully rescued the two daughters of Hon. Aminu Ardo, a member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly.

Naija News understands that the young ladies spent a period of 17 months with their abductors.

Maryam, 10, and Nana Asma’u, 8, were reunited with their father at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Giving details of their freedom, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Isuku Victor, highlighted that the collaborative efforts of various security agencies, coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), played a crucial role in the successful rescue mission.

Advertisement

Initially, the assailants abducted the children alongside their mother and other siblings.

However, the mother reportedly managed to escape with the other children, leaving the two children behind.

Victor said: “In November 2022, the quiet village of Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State, was shattered by an act of violence that would forever change the lives of one family. Armed bandits, riding over 60 motorcycles, invaded the residence of Honourable Aminu Ardo, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly. In a brutal display of terror, they abducted his wife, Hauwa’u, and their four young children: Maryam, Nana Asma’u, Ummul Khairi, and Abdulrazaq.

Advertisement

“The abductees were taken to an unknown forest in Katsina State, enduring a harrowing journey by foot and motorcycle; throughout their captivity, these children were sustained on meagre rations of maize and salt, drinking water from a nearby stream.

“While in captivity, Hauwa’u gave birth under extremely harsh conditions, but tragically, the newborn did not survive. Despite the unbearable circumstances, Hauwa’u’s strength and resolve remained unbroken. One night, during the rainy season of 2023, she managed to unchain herself and escape with two of her children, Ummul Khairi and Abdulrazaq. However, Maryam and Nana Asma’u were left behind, still in the grip of their captors.”

Additionally, law enforcement officials mentioned that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has placed a strong emphasis on security reforms to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of the nation’s security framework.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Today’s briefing on the successful rescue operation is a direct result of these strategic initiatives stemming from leveraging advanced intelligence from our Force Intelligence Department and operational tactics from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Katsina Command, as well as tactical support from the Nigerian Airforce 215 FOB, Funtua, which led to locating and safe rescue of these minors.

“While we celebrate this successful rescue, we remain acutely aware of the ongoing challenges in our fight against kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes. Let me emphasize that the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is more determined than ever, to tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes head-on. Our zeal is evident in our relentless pursuit of criminals, our strategic deployment of resources, and our commitment to adopting the latest technologies and intelligence-gathering methods.

“We are resolute in our quest to dismantle criminal networks and ensure that justice is served leveraging on the dedication of our officers and intelligence sharing and synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies as well as timely support from the community

“To the families affected by these crimes, we express our deepest sympathies and assurances that your pain is our pain. Your resilience in the face of such adversity inspires us to intensify our efforts. We stand with you, and we will continue to fight tirelessly to ensure that no child, no mother, no father, no family has to endure such horrors again.”