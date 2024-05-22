ISWAP Terrorists Kill Police DPO In Borno

A Superintendent of Police who served as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in New Marte, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, has been tragically killed by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Naija News learnt that the attack on the personnel occurred on Monday night as he valiantly defended the police station in the resettled community from the terrorists who infiltrated the area under cover of darkness.

The Borno State Police Command, through its spokesperson Nahun Kenneth, has confirmed the tragic incident stating that it is currently in the process of gathering more information regarding the attack.

According to a military source stationed in New Marte, the terrorists specifically targeted a resident of the community who sought refuge at the police station upon receiving a warning.

The assailants reportedly entered the town on foot, deviating from their usual mode of transportation involving motorcycles and vehicles.

New Marte, situated 93 kilometres away from Maiduguri near the Lake Chad region, is a resettled community that was previously seized by the terrorists but later reconstructed under the administration of Professor Babagana Zulum.

Despite these efforts, ISWAP and the rival group Boko Haram continue to carry out sporadic attacks on convoys and lay landmines along the highway.

Tragically, in January, 17 individuals lost their lives in two separate mine explosions along the highway, attributed to jihadist activities. Additionally, in April, ten more individuals fell victim to a landmine explosion in the same region.

Naija News reports that since 2009, the ongoing conflict in Nigeria has resulted in the loss of 40,000 lives and the displacement of approximately two million people in the northeastern region.

This violence has not only affected Nigeria but has also spilt over into neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

The occurrence of recent military coups in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, along with the subsequent withdrawal of French and US troops from the Sahel region to Nigeria’s north, has raised serious concerns regarding the stability of the region.

There is a growing fear that the violence could escalate and spread further into the coastal West African states.