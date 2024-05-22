Fire Guts Kaduna Govt Secretariat

A fire outbreak has reportedly destroyed some offices in the Kaduna State Government Secretariat, located on Independence Way.

Naija News learnt the fire incident started at about 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to Daily Trust, an eyewitness, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed, a civil servant with the state government, said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Mohammed noted that the fire was suspected to have been triggered by a power surge, and no life was lost.

Advertisement

He added that only office furniture and some other equipment got burnt.

As of the time of filing this report, the government has not released any official statement on the incident.

In other news, at least seven terrorists were eliminated in a recent assault by troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State.

Advertisement

Naija News learnt that soldiers from 1 Division of the Nigerian Army stationed at a blocking position in Udawa, Kaduna, engaged the terrorists while conducting a combat patrol along Udawa – Kurebe Road on May 19, 2024.

Furthermore, the troops seized various items such as weapons, motorcycles, and charms during the clashes.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, the soldiers encountered the terrorists during an aggressive patrol and engaged them in intense gunfights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement mentioned that five terrorists and violent extremists were neutralized during the confrontation in Udawa.

Yahaya also listed the items recovered during the operation, which included a pump action gun, 6 cartridges, an empty AK 47 rifle magazine, an MP3 radio, a phone battery, 2 Baofeng radios, 2 Baofeng radio chargers, 4 memory cards, 2 sim cards, and 4 charms.

Additionally, he revealed that troops from the Division stationed at Sabo Birni in Igabi local government of Kaduna State intercepted suspected terrorist movement in the Baka general area on May 19, 2024. The soldiers promptly responded and engaged the terrorists.