‘God Will Deal With Them’ – Zack Orji ‘Rejects’ Gabon, Says He’s A Full-blooded Nigerian

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has denied a viral claim about his country of origin being Gabon and not Nigeria.

The movie star said those spreading the claim that he is not a Nigerian are liars, and God will deal with them accordingly.

Naija News understands that a podcast video that went viral on Monday, showed the actor revealing that he was born in Gabon, due to the nature of his father’s job which required him to travel extensively to various countries.

Though Orji was born in Gabon, he says, contrary to what some people want the public to believe, he is not from the Central African nation.

He added that both his parents are Nigerians and he is proud to be a Nigerian from Enugu State precisely.

“Not long ago, they said I was dead, and, by God’s grace and mercy, it eventually turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.

“Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, claiming that I said, “I’m from Gabon, I’m not a Nigerian”.

“I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian, both of my parents are Nigerians.

“I am from Enugu State, the Coal City State. I am proudly Nigerian, and I am equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.

“God almighty will deal with whoever originated that lie as he dims fit,” Orji said in a statement on Tuesday.

