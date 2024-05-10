Why You Should Not Give Your First Salary To Your Pastor – Kanayo O Kanayo

Renowned Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has advised Nigerians to give their first salary to their fathers and not their pastors.

He explained that observing this culture from the ancestors has led to the progress of many people in the country.

The thespian, who recently welcomed his son Clinton Mbaise into the world of filmmaking, decided to honour African traditions by accepting his son’s paycheck for his work on set and gave him fatherly blessings.

Clinton was paid ₦50,000 after completing his first movie production with his father.

However, Kanayo requested ₦500 from the salary his son earned and then prayed for him to succeed in the industry.

The Nollywood actor advised Nigerians to always give their first salary to their father for his blessings and not to their pastors. He emphasized that only a father can bless his child.

Speaking via Instagram, he said, “I want to observe a culture from our ancestors which has led to the progress of many people you see today, ”Father blessing.’

“Clinton my son just concluded a few production management with us and he has earned his first salary, his first salary is N50,000 for a movie.

“Clinton from your pocket in the N50,000 give me N500.

“The first salary of a young man, he goes to his father to say Nnayi my salary is N50,000, the father may decide to take the entire money, he may also decide to take any amount and his father will now bless him.

“The idea of his father asking him to know the salary is, so his father would teach him financial management.

“All you going to pastors to give your salary, you are wasting your time, is not part of our culture.”