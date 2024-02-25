Economic Hardship: If Igbos Cannot Be Trusted With Leadership, They Should Also Not Be Trusted With Protest – Kanayo

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has warned Igbos against involving themselves in any form of protest against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal government.

The thespian stated that the Igbos would come under heavy criticism if they got involved in any protest.

He shared his reservations via a post on his Instagram page on Saturday night.

According to the actor, if the Igbos cannot be trusted with leadership power in Nigeria, they can also not be trusted with protest.

He said, “Hunger has no religion. I have been looking for stores where only Muslims or Christians buy but I can’t see. So, I want to urge all Igbos to sing along with Davido’s ‘I’m unavailable’. Ndigbo are not available for protest in Nigeria.

“It’s unfortunate that we are all going through this economic hardship but the fact is we are not available because of our own matters.

“We are always the target, we should learn from what happened. Let’s guard ourselves and ensure that people who said we cannot be trusted with leadership, we also want to tell them that we can also not be trusted with protest.”