Nollywood: Kanayo Welcomes Son To Filmmaking, Tells Crew How To Treat Him – [Video]

Veteran Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has officially welcomed his son to the filmmaking industry.

In a now-viral video clip seen by Naija News, Kanayo was seen introducing his first son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, to members of the production crew, the Simpliciter Associates Productions, during a movie set.

According to Kanayo, Clinton is joining the crew as an assistant production manager and personal assistant to him. The veteran actor, however, warned his crew that his son had been recruited to work and should be treated as every other person in the crew.

He insisted that he doesn’t want them to ‘spoil the child’ by giving him special treatment ‘because he is Kanayo’s son’ but to respect him as everyone else.

Kanayo said, “This is Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, my first son. And he is joining us today as assistant production manager and as PA to me. Do not treat him like my son. It is a warning I am giving to everybody. He is here to work. He is going to earn a fee like every other person.

“Do not begin to say na K.O.K son. I no dey for that kind thing. Treat him as a member of the production crew. He is going to understudy the production manager and learn this work. Treat him with respect to the extent that you are treating others with respect. That is what I want him to grow into. I do not want you to spoil my son for me when you are not telling him not to do some things.

“So please, he is joining us today. He has just finished from Babcock University. He studied ICT.”

Kanayo also mentioned that his eldest son will be learning about filmmaking and management. “My son, Clinton, Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy Filmmaking and Management before proceeding for further studies,” he wrote in the caption.

“We should let our children work in our organisations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board, Simpliciter Associates Productions.”

See the video clip below: