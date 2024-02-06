You Won’t Live Long If You Don’t Ask Your Children The Source Of Their Questionable Wealth – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has warned parents against receiving expensive gifts from their children without knowing the source of their wealth

He urged parents to always question the source of their children wealth.

The actor stated this while speaking at a gathering recently.

He argued that parents who do not ask questions will not live long.

According to him, ‘’Your daughter is 20, she doesn’t work and she is using a phone that costs N1.5 m and you start shouting Praise God, my daughter has bought a phone and then she gifts you N100,000 and you fail to ask questions. You wouldn’t live long. That is what is killing a lot of parents. Your son who is not working comes with some money, a car, and you do not ask questions. I am warning you.’’

Why I Don’t Sanctify Myself When Playing Movie Roles That Involve Going Into A Coffin – Kanayo O. Kanayo Opens Up

Meanwhile, Kanayo, says he is unbothered about unforeseen spiritual forces, especially when playing movie roles that involve going into a coffin.

Naija News reports that the movie star, popularly known for his ritual roles, made this known in a recent interview with Eastern Eye TV.

Kanayo said he does not need to sanctify himself or bind unseen forces when playing roles that involve entering coffins because God gave him the talent, and he plays the role without any sentiment.

He said, “God gave me a talent. When I’m playing a role in a movie that involves going into a coffin. I do not sanctify myself or start binding unseen forces. I just play my role and get out. #KOKisOK.”