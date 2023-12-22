Why I Don’t Sanctify Myself When Playing Movie Roles That Involve Going Into A Coffin – Kanayo O. Kanayo Opens Up

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, says he is unbothered about unforeseen spiritual forces, especially when playing movie roles that involve going into a coffin.

Naija News reports that the movie star, popularly known for his ritual roles, made this known in a recent interview with Eastern Eye TV.

Kanayo said he does not need to sanctify himself or bind unseen forces when playing roles that involve entering coffins because God gave him the talent, and he plays the role without any sentiment.

He said, “God gave me a talent. When I’m playing a role in a movie that involves going into a coffin. I do not sanctify myself or start binding unseen forces. I just play my role and get out. #KOKisOK.”

Meanwhile, Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka KOK, has warned Nigerian youths that there is no connection between human sacrifices and wealth.

The thespian, who is known for his infamous roles of acting as a ritualist in movies, said that what is portrayed in movies is not always the reality

Kanayo stated this during an appearance as a guest at an online Town Hall Meeting, a virtual meeting that is held every month and powdered by an online news platform.

Speaking on the topic, “Rituals, Riches, and Realities: The Myths of Money-Making and the Dignity of Labour,” the veteran actor, who has through his roles in movies acquired the sobriquet “Nnanyi Sacrifice,” urged youths to better indulge in hard work.

He warned the youths that money is made through hard work and not rituals.