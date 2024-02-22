Video: How Peter Obi Sent Me N250,000 Instead Of Millions For My Mother’s Burial – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has recounted how the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi reached out to him when his mother died.

Speaking during an interview, Kanayo disclosed that in 2011 after his mother’s burial, Obi called him to send his condolences.

He disclosed that the politician sent him 250k for the burial which was the price of a cow in 2011.

The thespian stated that some people would have expected Obi, who at that time was the governor of Anambra State, to give him millions but he only sent him the amount that could purchase a cow.

He, however, stated that despite the amount Obi sent, the most important thing was that he put aside time in his busy schedule to give him a call and send his condolences.

He insisted that people who cannot put time aside to return his call should not refer to themselves as his friends.

