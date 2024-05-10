Troops Storm ISWAP Hideouts, Kill Six Insurgents

Troops from Operation Hadin Kai, a division of the Nigerian Army, eliminated six Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) militants in a raid on a well-known hideout in Goniri, located in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Friday by a prominent counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, through a post on his X handle.

According to Makama, the achievement was made possible through a collaborative effort between the troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion and the Civilian Joint Task Force, who conducted a raid on the terrorists’ enclave on Thursday.

The security analyst further revealed that according to intelligence sources, the troops not only cleared Wulma Mashi and Kodow but also demolished terrorist structures as part of their successful operation.

Makama reported that following their initial operation, the troops extended their efforts to clear Goniri and Kokotuma.

They encountered terrorists at a small market preceding the Gorere market, eliminating six of them and demolishing all structures in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, a notorious Nigerian terrorist leader, Kachallah Mai Daji, has been apprehended by the Armed Forces of Niger Republic.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad basin, Zagazola Makama, confirmed in a publication that Mai Daji was captured near the Nigeria-Niger Republic border in Illela while attempting to steal livestock across the border.