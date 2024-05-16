Top ISWAP Bomb Producer Killed

The top Commander in charge of Vehicle Bomb Improvised Explosive Device for the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), Mallam Muhammadu, has been reportedly eliminated by the troops of the Nigerian Army.

Naija News understands that the latest achievement came as a result of the recent assault on the terrorists by troops of Operation Desert Sanity III and Operation Hadin Kai.

The troops are said to have embarked on a major offensive against terrorist enclaves in Sambisa Forest.

On May 14, Muhammadu was gunned down during a raid on the insurgents’ hideouts in Ukuba and Njimia, located in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

Advertisement

A popular security expert, Zagazola Makama, observed that the terrorist kingpin operated a major fabrication workshop where he produced various types of explosive devices, including Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBVIED), Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosives Device (VBIED), and Road Side Borne Improvised Explosive Device (RSBIED).

Furthermore, Muhammadu was said to be responsible for indoctrinating and recruiting underage children into suicide bombing, deceiving them with the false promise of reaching heaven upon their death. Shockingly, even his own three children were used as human bombs.

In addition to eliminating Muhammadu, the troops also intercepted a vehicle that had already been armed with explosives, which was intended to target them. This successful operation demonstrates the commitment and effectiveness of the troops in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region.