Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Visit To Assembly Quarters Not Against The Law – SAN Insists

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Paul Ananaba, has asserted that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, did not break any law by visiting the state’s House of Assembly quarters.

Naija News reported that the governor, accompanied by his security escorts and aides, stormed the assembly complex on Thursday amid the political crisis rocking the state.

While the move has ignited discussions among stakeholders, some lawmakers argued that Fubara’s visit was driven by hidden agendas.

Reacting to the Governor’s visit, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Enemi Alabo George described Fubara as ‘such a small man.’

He accused the governor of breaking into the assembly complex, threatening and harassing people.

However the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the Rivers State governor did not violate the country’s laws.

“That facility is a government facility. I don’t know anything in the law that stops the governor from going to visit the residential quarters,” Ananaba said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

The speaker of a group of lawmakers, Martin Amaewhule, asserted that Fubara’s visit formed part of the governor’s plan to demolish the assembly quarters.

Amaewhule accused Fubara of flouting a court order and maintained that the assembly quarters were robust and didn’t require renovation.

Ananaba dismisses Amaewhule’s concerns, asserting there’s no reason for alarm.

“The problem is when the witch cries in the night and a child dies in the morning, there is always the feeling that it is that witch that cried in the night that killed the child.

“I know that on a good day that [Fubara’s visit] would not have been an issue. The speaker is just entertaining some fears and I am sure the governor will not go to demolish [the structure]. If he demolishes, it is Rivers’ money he would use,” the SAN argued.

Ananaba attributed the conflict between Fubara and the lawmakers to a deficiency in the politics of identity.