Mikel Arteta Addresses Jesus, Martinelli Ahead Of Man United Vs Arsenal Clash

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has urged two of his players, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to take their chances when they are given a chance to play.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have not played as much game time as they would have wanted due to fitness issues and a drop in form.

Gabriel Jesus has managed to make just 25 Premier Appearances out of 36 games so far. The 27-year-old striker has managed to score four goals and provide five assists in the said amount of Premier League games.

As for Gabriel Martinelli, the 22-year-old Brazilian left-winger has played more regularly than Jesus but believes he deserves more game time.

Martinelli has scored 6 goals and provided four assists in 33 Premier League games so far this season.

So far this season, Mikel Arteta has proven that he is more interested in playing Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in attack instead of Jesus and Martinelli, a development the Brazilian stars are not happy about.

Ahead of their Premier League must-win game against Manchester United at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mikel Arteta urged the two Brazilian forwards to show their agitation for lack of sufficient game time when they are on the pitch.

“Everyone who doesn’t play everything wants to play more. But that’s my decision and what I feel at each time”, Mikel Arteta told ESPN.

“Both of them have been super important this season, and will also be these two remaining games and this is what this is about when you have the moment you have to talk on the field and you have to say it on the field.”