2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 37 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign has two matchdays to go and one of them will go down this weekend across England.

The matchday 37 is expected to be more intense than ever because before or after the end of this weekend some clubs might completely lose track of their goal for this season.

While every game is important at this stage of the Premier League campaign, all eyes will be on the Fulham vs Manchester City clash on Saturday and Manchester United and Arsenal clash on Sunday.

These two clubs are arguably the biggest games for matchday 37 because the outcome of the games could determine the side that will remain on top of the league table heading into Tuesday’s clash between City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Note that Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table with 83 points, a point above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand against struggling Tottenham. Hence, the two Premier League contenders can not afford to drop points at this stage.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 37 Fixtures and Kick-off Time:

Saturday, May 11

Fulham Vs Man City

12:30 p.m.

Everton Vs Sheffield United

3 p.m.

West Ham Vs Luton Town

3 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Brentford

3 p.m.

Wolves Vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Burnley

3 p.m.

Newcastle Vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Chelsea

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Manchester United vs Arsenal

4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 13

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool

8 p.m.