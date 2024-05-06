Tragedy As Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the traditional ruler of Umuihe autonomous community, Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, HRH Umazi Ibo Ubani.

It was gathered that gunmen invaded the community on Friday and started shooting sporadically into the air.

According to Daily Trust, natives of the community scampered for their lives following the invasion and the tragic incident has thrown the community into mourning and confusion.

The Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, Hon. Chinasa Okorie, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday evening.

The coordinator said that the attack occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday, describing the late 60-year-old Ubani as a bold, fearless and intelligent monarch.

He said: “Around 10 pm last Friday, I received a call that there were shootings in the house of our traditional ruler. After the shootings, it was discovered that our traditional ruler had been killed and that was the traditional ruler of Umuihe Autonomous Community, Akaeze, HRH Eze Umazi Ibo Ubani.

“This is a great loss to the community and Akaeze at large because he was a man of integrity, a man that would be difficult to replace. The man was intelligent, bold and fearless.

“I am very sad about his killing. It is a great loss to Akaeze Development Centre where I am the leader. His voice was loud in Ebonyi State, he was a first-class traditional ruler. The killing is a very bad incident.”

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said policemen were after the assailants.

He said: “Immediately we got a distress call on the incident, we swung into action. The assailants have already left the scene by the time our men moved to the scene but we are trailing them.”