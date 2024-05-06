JUST IN: Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire Amid Rafah Invasion Threat By Israeli Defence Force

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has come to terms with a ceasefire in the ongoing armed conflict between the group and the State of Israel.

Naija News understands that the threat of an invasion by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) in Rafah led to the mediation of a ceasefire deal for Gaza by Qatari and Egyptian negotiators.

In preparation for the planned invasion, the Israeli military had previously instructed residents of the city to evacuate.

However, the specific terms of Hamas’ agreement remain undisclosed, and it is uncertain whether Israel will accept the deal. As part of the military operation, Israel has ordered approximately 100,000 Palestinians to leave Eastern Rafah, emphasizing that it is not a widespread evacuation but rather a “limited” operation.

Evacuees have been directed to seek shelter in tent cities located in Khan Younis and al-Mawasi.

In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his stance on Rafah, as stated by the White House.

The Israeli government considers the assault on Rafah as a necessary action to combat Hamas, who has sought refuge in the city with their fleeing militants.

The conflict between the two parties escalated when Hamas fighters launched an attack on Israel on October 7th, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,200 lives and the abduction of 252 hostages.

In response, Israel declared a full-scale war against Hamas, leading to an estimated death toll of around 34,700 people, as reported by Hamas.