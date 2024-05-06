Israel Begins Rafah Evacuation Ahead Of Planned Military Operation

Ahead of a planned military assault in the region, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started evacuating the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

“We have begun a limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate inhabitants of eastern Rafah,’’ an IDF spokesman said.

Naija News reports that the IDF ordered the residents of the eastern section of the city, which borders Egypt, to relocate a few kilometres north to the al-Mawasi camp on the Mediterranean.

An IDF spokesperson said that the number of affected individuals is estimated at 100,000.

They received information via phone calls, text messages, flyers, and Arabic-language media.

Previous attempts to broker a fresh ceasefire in the Gaza War and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Cairo had been met with no quick success by Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The spokesperson advised people to go to the al-Mawasi area’s “extended humanitarian area,” where they might find food, water, and medical supplies.

The army had also established field hospitals there, according to the spokesperson. He, however, did not provide an estimate of how long residents had to flee.

The spokesperson said that during the evacuation operation to the coastal strip via many routes, including the port in Ashdod, the humanitarian aid supply to the populace will remain uninterrupted.