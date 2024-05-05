Coastal Highway: DStv, GOtv Send Message To Customers Over Disruption In Service

DStv and GOtv have sent messages to their customers over an expected disruption in service from Sunday, May 5, to Tuesday, May 7.

The disruption is due to the ongoing construction project on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

In a notice shared on social media on Friday, DStv assured customers that its technical team will be working to relocate its facility and minimise service disruptions during the process.

The statement read, “Our uplink facility will be impacted by the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road construction project. As a result, we are forced to relocate.

“From Sunday, May 5, 2024 to Tuesday May 7, 2024, our technical team will be working tirelessly to relocate and minimise disruptions during the exercise.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period and remain dedicated to delivering the quality service and support you expect from DStv and GOtv.”

Naija News reports that the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway demolition began on Monday.

According to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the road would have two spurs that will link up with Northern Nigeria to further integrate the North and South regarding movement of people, goods and services.

The construction will take eight years and cost N4 billion per km, totalling N15 trillion.

The first phase of the highway running through the nine coastal states is the 47.47km section beginning from Victoria Island, Lagos. It has five lanes on each side of the dual carriageway and a train track in the middle.

The superhighway is being built by Hitech Construction Company, with part of the funding sourced by the contractors.