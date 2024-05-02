MultiChoice Defies Court Order, Increases DStv, GOtv Subscriptions

MultiChoice Nigeria Limited has increased the subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv bouquets, ignoring an interim order from the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) in Abuja.

Recall that on Monday, the tribunal issued a clear injunction restraining MultiChoice Nigeria from increasing its subscription prices, which were set to take effect on May 1.

The tribunal also granted an application for substituted service of the interim order, after reports surfaced that MultiChoice’s officers at its Abuja office refused to accept the court documents.

In a ruling, the presiding officer, Saratu Shafii, said the decision underscores the tribunal’s commitment to ensuring that MultiChoice complies with its orders.

The applicant in the case, Festus Onifade, told reporters that a top manager at the Abuja office directed that any document should instead be sent to their Lagos headquarters.

However, Naija News reports that the new subscription fees were enforced on Wednesday, May 1, much to the dismay of millions of subscribers who waited for the company to halt the new rates.

Following this development, consumers viewed the increase as a betrayal by MultiChoice and accused the cable company of disregarding both the legal system and customer interests.