‘Millions Of Nigerians Can No Longer Meet Up’ – OPM’s General Overseer, Chibuzor Frowns At DStv Subscription Hike

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, adamantly asserts his refusal to extend his DStv subscription, citing dissatisfaction with the escalated pricing structure.

Recall that Multichoice Nigeria recently disclosed a decision to raise subscription fees for its DStv and GOtv packages, effective May 1st.

In the new price list seen by Naija News on Wednesday, the monthly subscription price for Compact Plus, the highest bouquet on DStv, was increased from ₦29,500 to ₦37,000, and the highest package on GOtv, Supa Plus, was also hiked to ₦15,700 from ₦12,500.

The recent development has stirred widespread anger throughout the country, with customers expressing their frustration over the current economic challenges.

The OPM founder made it known on his official Facebook page on Friday that he won’t be renewing his last subscription until the price decreases.

The post reads, “Millions of Nigerians can no longer meet up with the current price of DStv/GOLD TV subscription because of the current economic reality in Nigeria.

“So as my current subscription is expiring, I shall not be renewing my DSTV subscription until DSTV reduces the price.

“Starting from today I will be searching for alternatives that I will be watching because basically it is majorly news and OPM TV which is a 24-hour television station I watch when I am chanced.

“But DSTV, NO to the renewal of subscription until prices are reviewed downwards.”