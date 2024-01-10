SuperSport Finally Secures Rights To Air 2023 AFCON Matches Live

All 52 matches of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire will now be broadcast live on SuperSport channels on DSTV and GOtv.

Naija News reports that Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, had announced earlier that the 2023 AFCON tournament, scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, would not be available for broadcast on its platforms.

The company cited its inability to secure the broadcasting rights for the continent’s premier footballing event on its SuperSport channels.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13 – February 11th, 2-24, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms, including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” the firm had stated in a statement issued last week.

In a twist, however, PM quoted an insider to have confirmed on Wednesday that SuperSport channels will now air all AFCON matches live.

According to the source, the rights are non-exclusive and will, therefore, be available on most bouquets on DSTV and GOtv.