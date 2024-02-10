CAF Unveils Referee, Other Match Officials For Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON Final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the match officials that would take charge of the 2023 AFCON tournament final on Sunday between Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

CAF named Dahane Beida from Mauritania as the centre referee for the crucial match.

Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos from Angola will be taking on the role of the first assistant referee, while Diana Chikotesha will serve as the second assistant referee. Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco will be the fourth official.

The 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place by 9 pm on Sunday at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan.

CAF President Wants Nigeria To Host FIFA World Cup As He Confirms Tinubu Will Attend 2023 AFCON Final

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football, Patrice Motsepe, has urged Nigeria to bid for the FIFA World Cup as he confirmed that the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will attend the final of the 2023 AFCON.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, the host of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash in the final of the tournament at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Initial reports claimed that the vice president of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, will attend the final. Recall that the vice president was in attendance when the Super Eagles defeated South Africa via penalties in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

During a press conference at the Palace de la Culture in Trechville, Abidjan on Friday, reporters asked Motsepe when a country in Africa will host the FIFA World Cup again. And the South African football administrator said Nigeria should bid for it.

He went further to reveal that he would discuss the possibility with President Tinubu when he attends the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday.

The CAF president said, “Nigeria must put in a bid. The Nigerian president (Bola Tinubu) is coming to watch the final on Sunday. I will have a conversation with him about it.”