Three Super Eagles Players Make 2023 AFCON Team Of The Tournament (Full List)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the list of players included in the official XI for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team of the tournament.

Three Super Eagles of Nigeria players were included in the list released by CAF. They are captain William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, and Ola Aina.

South Africa has two representatives in the team, DR Congo has two, Equatorial Guinea has one, while the host nation, Ivory Coast, has three players in the team of the tournament.

The team is coached by Ivory Coast manager, Emerse Fae.

Here’s a full list of the team

Goalkeeper – Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defender – William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

Defender – Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo)

Left Back – Ghislain Konan (Ivory Coast)

Right back – Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Midfielder – Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)

Midfielder – Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast)

Midfielder – Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)

Left Winger – Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Right Winger – Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Striker – Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)

Ivory Coast Coach Emerse Fae Describes 2023 AFCON Win As ‘Revenge’

Ivory Coast head coach, Emerse Fae has described leading the country to win the 2023 AFCON in front of 60,000 spectators as a “revenge”.

Emerse Fae wasn’t expected to be the focal point for Ivory Coast when the 2023 AFCON started in the country on January 13.

After Ivory Coast lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea in the group stage of the competition, the Ivorian football federation decided to sack the team’s coach, Jean-Louis Gasset.

After trying to get a foreign coach in futility, the Ivorian FA decided to settle with Emerse Fae, who was an assistant coach to Gasset.

To the surprise of most football enthusiasts, Fae turned the misfortunes of Ivory Coast into fortunes after the country managed to qualify for the round of 16.

He led the country to the 2023 AFCON final, where they came from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 and win their 3rd AFCON title.

In an interview with the BBC, Emerse Fae said winning the 2023 AFCON is “revenge on life” because he was forced to retire from professional football at 28 years old due to a health condition.