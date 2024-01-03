SuperSport Won’t Broadcast AFCON 2023 – Multichoice

Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, announced on Wednesday that the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament would not be available for broadcast on its platform.

The company cited its inability to secure the broadcasting rights for the continent’s premier footballing event on its SuperSport channels.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13 – February 11th, 2-24, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivaled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 34th edition of AFCON is set to kick off on January 13 in Ivory Coast.

Naija News reported that Nigeria, a three-time winner, will be competing in Group A alongside the host country, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

In pursuit of their fourth continental title, the Eagles will commence their Group A campaign by facing Equatorial Guinea on January 14. Subsequent matches will see them contend with host nation Ivory Coast on January 18 and Guinea Bissau on January 22.